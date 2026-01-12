These Ohio State Buckeyes still haven't declared for the 2026 NFL Draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes are sitting in limbo, at least for a few more weeks.

Following the program's loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl Classic, countless players have announced that they would be leaving the University by entering either the NCAA Transfer Portal or taking their talents to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes have lost some major starters in safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate, while also losing a few players who could've filled their spots next season. In total, over 25 Buckeyes on the roster in 2025 entered the transfer portal and five have declared for the draft.

However, while there are a good chunk who've left, there are others who haven't decided what they want to do.

As of Sunday, Jan. 11, six players have not yet come to a decision on what they plan to do.

Name Position Year Carson Hinzman Offensive Lineman Senior Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Defensive End Senior Max Klare Tight End Junior Jermaine Mathews Jr. Defensive Back Junior Luke Montgomery Offensive Lineman Junior Austin Siereveld Offensive Lineman Junior

Carson Hinzman

Hinzman was a standout offensive lineman for the Buckeyes in 2025.

He served as the team's starting center, capping off an incredible year with AFCA All-American first-team honors, selected by FBS coaches. With first-year starter Julian Sayin under center, his involvement in the offense was critical to Sayin's comfort level and the team's success.

After his senior season, the questions began on whether or not he'd declare for the draft or return for one more season. Kinzman would help out this team drastically if he stuck around, allowing for the coaching staff to mold the next man into place.

However, with All-American honors, he should draw attention from NFL organizations.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. came screaming off the edge each and every game for the Buckeyes this past season.

In 2025, he recorded a career-high 11.0 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks as one of Ohio State's most dependable rushers. His ability to get in the backfield with speed and poise made him hard to stop. He also got involved in the passing game, tipping two balls that were deemed pass deflections.

While his season was good, it came more towards the back-half of the year, showing that he needs to be a bit more consistent. Coming back for a fifth-year would give him a chance to solidfy just how good he can be and raise his draft stock higher. The Buckeyes could also use him with no one standing out as the next star on the defensive line just yet.

Max Klare

Klare returning, especially now that the Buckeyes have brought in Mason Williams from Ohio University, seems slim.

Right now, he's projected to be anywhere from a fourth to sixth round selection, serving as a really consistent pass catcher and blocker to whichever NFL team ends up selecting him. In 2025, he hauled in 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns. While he didn't find the endzone as much as he'd probably like to have, the Buckeyes have so many other talented pass catchers making it nearly impossible for each to stand out.

If he were to stay another season, it may do more harm than good for his draft profile and stock.

Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Matthews Jr. is just a junior, but has been really reliable in coverage.

He's showcased versatility as a jack-of-all-trades, playing both outside cornerback and nickel this past season for the Buckeyes. He finished the campaign with 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two interceptions. He also tacked on three pass deflections.

It might be for the better if he decides to wait until next year to enter the NFL Draft, especially considering his counterpart, Davison Igbinosun, is going in this year. This would allow him to take the sole spotlight in the upcoming campaign and play against some of the best wide receivers on opposing teams.

As of now, the Buckeyes haven't been able to lure any transfer cornerbacks to the program yet.

Luke Montgomery and Austin Siereveld

Both Montgomery and Sierveld haven't drawn enough interest to enter this offseason.

While Hinzman drew most of the praise for the offensive lines play in 2025, Montgomery and Sierveld were still really good. The only issue for both's games was that they struggled quite a bit in protecting Sayin when he dropped back to pass.

Both should ultimately decide to stay and develop for another season. That decision would also help the Buckeyes maintain a bit of consistency for Sayin in his second season as a starter.