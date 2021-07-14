Ohio State Commit Terrance Brooks On SI All-American Nickel Corner Watch List

Brooks earned high marks for his coverage abilities and physicality near the line of scrimmage.

With the high school football season right around the corner, SI All-American will release watch lists throughout the month of July that effectively act as the network’s positional rankings for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

These watch lists precede the unveiling of the SI99 rankings, which will then rank the 99 best high school football senior regardless of position.

That said, Ohio State cornerback commit Terrance Brooks tops the watch list at nickel cornerback, which places emphasis on defensive backs who can cover a variety of players downfield but also come down to make plays in the box.

“The Buckeye commitment is one of the most physically gifted secondary prospects in the class,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “His tape is littered with plays on the football in tight quarters, often downhill and/or laterally, through contact. It amounts to an elite nickel projection by our staff, near the top of the board thanks to advanced technique in coverage along the way.

“Brooks has the patience and hands to play at the line of scrimmage, grit to help enforce the edge and long speed to run with pass catchers inside and out down the field. His natural instincts in working through traffic, not to mention disciplined outside-in approach, en route to the ball carrier reinforce the position projection.”

The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound Brooks, who hails from Little Elm, Texas, committed to Ohio State on June 30 over perceived favorites Alabama and Texas. He was notably absent from this week’s cornerback watch list, which was obviously a precursor to today’s rankings.

Other Ohio State commits on SI All-American’s watch lists thus far include:

Southlake (Texas) Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers - QB2

Jacksonville Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary - CB2

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown - CB17

Other positional rankings to be revealed this month include wide receiver (July 15-16), safety (July 17), tight end (July 18), slot receiver (July 19), defensive end (July 20-21), running back (July 22-23), linebacker (July 24-25), defensive tackle (July 26-27), offensive tackle (July 28-29) and interior offensive line (July 30).

The full SI99 will be unveiled on Aug. 2, meanwhile.

