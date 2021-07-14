2022 Georgia OG Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 3

The highly coveted interior lineman took an official visit with the Buckeyes in June.

Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive guard Addison Nichols included Ohio State in his top three on Wednesday afternoon alongside North Carolina and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5 and 318-pound Nichols, who is considered the third-best interior offensive lineman and No. 103 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from the Buckeyes in January 2020 and took an official visit with the program on June 14-16.

Nichols benefitted from the mid-week visit, as he was the only official visitor on campus at the time. That allowed him to spend some extra one-on-one time with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, whose emphasis on academics, networking and player development made quite the impression.

Ohio State views Nichols as someone with versatility who can play either guard or tackle at the next level. He’s also an Eagle Scout, second-degree black belt, involved in various community services projects and plays three instruments, including the piano, guitar and ukulele, so his overall character would fit well in the offensive line room.

That said, Nichols also took an unofficial visit with the Tar Heels on June 9 and Volunteers on June 18-20 and appears to be trending toward the latter.

If he makes his college decision before the start of his senior season, as expected, Tennessee would likely be the pick. But the Buckeyes would love for him to hold off on a decision and return to campus for another visit in the fall in hopes of swinging things in their direction.

Ohio State holds a pair of commitments along the offensive line in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star tackle Tegra Tshabola and Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star tackle George Fitzpatrick but the staff hopes add at least one more player this cycle.

It could easily become three more lineman, though, if the right combination of players want to commit, especially if it’s Nichols, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star guard Earnest Greene and Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star tackle Kam Dewberry.

