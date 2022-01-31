2022 Cincinnati Princeton LB Jaylon Stoker Commits To Ohio State As PWO

Cincinnati Princeton linebacker Jaylon Stoker announced on Monday morning he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes their second in-state commitment in three days.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for this great opportunity to continue my education and play football at the next level,” Stoker said in a note posted to Twitter. “I would like to thank my parents, sister and brother for their support and all my family for their love and support.

“All my coaches, starting with Outlaws and present, played a role in my growth. Id like to thank all my teachers and administrators. I’m so excited to announce that I’m committing to The Ohio State University. Go Buckeyes!”

The 6-foot-1 and 215-pound Stoker is not ranked by any major recruiting sites but caught Ohio State’s attention during a senior season in which he recorded 75 tackles, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks while leading the Vikings to the regional semifinals of the state playoffs.

Stoker took an unofficial visit the weekend of Buckeyes’ win over Purdue in mid-November and received the preferred walk-on offer from former linebackers coach Al Washington and assistant director of player personnel Justin Perez in mid-December. He then returned to campus for another visit on Jan. 22, giving him a chance to meet with the current staff.

Stoker ultimately chose Ohio State over scholarship offers from Bluefield State, Gannon University, Marist College and Tiffin. He becomes the fourth known preferred walk-on commitment, joining Dublin (Ohio) Coffman quarterback Mason Maggs; Hubbard, Ohio, running back T.C. Caffey; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy kicker Jayden Fielding.

