Ohio State LB Commit C.J. Hicks Named High School Butkus Award Finalist

Hicks is looking to become the second commit to win the award, joining Raekwon McMillan in 2013.

Ohio State five-star linebacker commit C.J. Hicks was named on Monday as one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, which is presented annually to the top linebacker at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of football.

The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound Hicks – who is considered the No. 1 linebacker and No. 7 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – just wrapped up his senior season at Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter, were he recorded 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

Other finalists include Notre Dame four-star commit Joshua Burnham, Alabama four-star commit Shawn Murphy, uncommitted five-star Harold Perkins, Notre Dame five-star linebacker commit Jaylen Sneed and Georgia four-star commit Jalon Walker.

Hicks committed to Ohio State back in May 2020 and has been dubbed “Captain Buckeye” for his efforts on the recruiting trail. He’s hoping to become the school’s second high school Butkus Award winner, joining former linebacker Raekwon McMillan in 2013.

Former linebackers Ohio State linebackers Andy Katzenmoyer ( and James Laurinaitis (2007) also won the college award in 1997 and 2007, respectively.

