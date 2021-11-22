Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

Stroud is now just one game shy of tying former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor for the most freshman of the week awards in conference history.

For the second time this season, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named both the Big Ten’s offensive and freshman player of the week following his performance in Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State.

The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in just over two quarters of action, as he played just one series in the second half.

During that span, Stroud also completed 17 consecutive passes to break the school record of 16 set by former quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2017 and then tied by Justin Fields in 2020.

Stroud has now tied Barrett for the most Big Ten freshman of the week awards in school history (7) and trails former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor by just one week for the most in conference history. Taylor won the award eight times in 2017.

As mentioned, this is also the second time that Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week. He earned the honor following Ohio State’s 66-17 win over Maryland on Oct. 9, when he threw his previous career high of five touchdown passes.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Stroud, Olave, McCall, D-Line Named Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In AP Poll, No. 3 In Coaches Poll

C.J. Stroud Cements Status As Heisman Trophy Favorite Against Spartans

Ohio State Stalls Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy Candidacy

Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Annihilation of Michigan State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!