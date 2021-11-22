Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten's Offensive Player, Freshman Of The Week

    Stroud is now just one game shy of tying former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor for the most freshman of the week awards in conference history.
    Author:

    For the second time this season, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named both the Big Ten’s offensive and freshman player of the week following his performance in Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State.

    The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in just over two quarters of action, as he played just one series in the second half.

    During that span, Stroud also completed 17 consecutive passes to break the school record of 16 set by former quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2017 and then tied by Justin Fields in 2020.

    Stroud has now tied Barrett for the most Big Ten freshman of the week awards in school history (7) and trails former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor by just one week for the most in conference history. Taylor won the award eight times in 2017.

    As mentioned, this is also the second time that Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week. He earned the honor following Ohio State’s 66-17 win over Maryland on Oct. 9, when he threw his previous career high of five touchdown passes.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Stroud, Olave, McCall, D-Line Named Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

    What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In AP Poll, No. 3 In Coaches Poll

    C.J. Stroud Cements Status As Heisman Trophy Favorite Against Spartans

    Ohio State Stalls Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy Candidacy

    Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Annihilation of Michigan State

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    57. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

    14 seconds ago
    What We Learned (Michigan State)
    Football

    What We Learned From Ohio State's Destruction of Michigan State

    2 hours ago
    35. Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith
    Football

    Stroud, Olave, McCall, Defensive Line Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

    14 hours ago
    64. Chris Olave
    Football

    Photos From Ohio State's 56-7 Win Over Michigan State

    16 hours ago
    Julian Fleming
    Football

    What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State

    19 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Vs. Michigan State

    20 hours ago
    Ohio State Helmet
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 3 In USA TODAY Coaches Poll After Win Over Michigan State

    22 hours ago
    Kenneth Walker
    Football

    Ohio State Stalls Michigan State’s Offense, Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy Candidacy

    Nov 20, 2021