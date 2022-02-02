LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 National Signing Day

The Buckeyes are expecting signed letters of intent from just two prospects on Wednesday.

Welcome to National Signing Day, which used to be considered a national holiday until the the Early Signing Period was implemented in late 2017.

Ohio State is expected to sign just two prospects today, including Duncanville, Texas, four-star defensive end Omari Abor and Hammond (Wisc.) Saint Croix Central four-star guard Carson Hinzman, who both committed to the Buckeyes earlier this month.

That would bring the total number of signees for this cycle to 21 of the nation's top-rated players.

The staff is also awaiting word from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star defensive end Christen Miller, though he’s widely expected to choose home-state Georgia around lunchtime.

Recruits can begin sending in their National Letter of Intent as early at 7 a.m. Once Ohio State acknowledges the signing, we’ll publish an article and share the link below.

Each story will have all of the vital information about the Buckeyes’ newest signees, as well as a recap of their recruitment and an evaluation of what they’ll bring to the program on the field.

The 11 members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class who have already enrolled in classes – and two new transfers – will then meet with the media for the first time at 9:30 a.m.

BuckeyesNow will be on hand at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, so stay tuned to this thread for coverage of that and other updates throughout the day.

