2023 Alabama DT James Smith Eyeing First Visit To Ohio State

One of the country's top-rated defensive tackles has never been on a “real recruiting visit.”

Although he’s captured the attention of some of the nation’s top programs, including Ohio State, Montgomery (Ala.) Carver five-star defensive tackle James Smith has not been able to fully immerse himself in the recruiting process.

The 6-foot-3 and 270-pound Smith has conducted numerous virtual visits and Zoom meetings with coaches as the dead period limited in-person visits over the last year. But now that recruiting activities are set to resume in June, he’s considering trips to see some of the programs that have offered.

“We’ll start with visits in June, but I haven’t been on a visit. Ever,” Smith told SI All-American, noting he’s only been to Auburn to see former Carver standout defensive tackle Marlon Davidson play. “I’ve never been on a real recruiting visit. I just want to try it, have fun and maybe try on some jerseys. Just see what they have to offer.”

Smith, who is considered the second-best defensive tackle and No. 6 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson on March 2. The two sides have maintained consistent contact ever since, which is a big reason why Smith said the offer from the Buckeyes stands out from the others, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

"Coach Johnson and Ohio State, they just like to check in on me, to keep in touch,”Smith said. "It's about maintaining communication. They develop players like Chase Young and Nick Bosa, so that's what I like about them.”

One thing that works against Ohio State in its pursuit of Smith is that he admittedly grew up an Alabama fan and that his school has produced a considerable number of players on either side of the Iron Bowl rivalry with Auburn, including the aforementioned Davidson. That doesn’t mean he’s automatically going to play for the Crimson Tide or Tigers, though.

“I want to feel like home,” Smith said. “I want it to feel like I’m supposed to be there. Like it’s meant for me. I don’t want to get to a campus just because someone told me something, like lying to get me on campus.”

Smith is one of five defensive tackles from the class of 2023 to hold an offer from the Buckeyes, a list that also includes Warner Robins, Ga., five-star Vic Burley; Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star John Walker; Albany (Ga.) Dougherty’s Stantavious Smith; and New Bern, N.C.’s, Keith Sampson. It’s still too early to project how many players Johnson will look to take at the position, however.

-----

You may also like:

Jaguars, Urban Meyer Considering Ohio State's Justin Fields With No. 1 Overall Pick

Ohio State Hires Former NFL Linebacker Ricky Brown As Quality Control Coach

Ohio State Linebacker Commit Dasan McCullough Flips To Indiana

Quarterback Quinn Ewers Locked Into Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State's Ryan Day Believes Trey Sermon Has High NFL Ceiling

Ryan Day, Ohio State Obsessed With Maintaining Championship Expectations

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook