Dripping Springs, Texas, four-star quarterback Austin Novosad told BuckeyesNow he will take an official visit to Ohio State this coming weekend.

This marks the second visit this month for the 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Novosad, who is considered the 13th-best quarterback and No. 264 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he earned an offer from head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis following a one-day camp on June 1.

While the Buckeyes’ quarterback situation is currently among the best in the country, they will have just two scholarship signal-callers on the roster next season if starter C.J. Stroud heads to the NFL, as expected, in sophomore Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown.

The staff has also landed a commitment from 2024 Chandler, Ariz., five-star Dylan Raiola, but he and Ohio State have no plans for him to reclassify and join the program one year early. That means the Buckeyes still need to add a player at the position this cycle, and Novosad is now at the top of the list of options.

Novosad has been committed to Baylor since December, as he chose the Bears following a junior season in which he threw for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns. He wouldn’t be taking an official visit to Ohio State, though, if he wasn’t at least intrigued by what the Buckeyes have to offer.

That said, this weekend’s official visit will go a long way in determining if Ohio State has found its quarterback for the current cycle or if Day and Dennis will have to keep searching.

