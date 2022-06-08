Stroud will promote the car dealership on social media and make public appearances in exchange for the SUV.

According to a report from Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud will be riding in style this summer after landing a name, image and likeness deal with car dealership.

In exchange for promoting the dealership on social media and public appearances at the Sarchione Auto Gallery in Canton, Stroud will receive a Bentley Bentayga, which is valued at $150,000.

Stroud had been in contact with other car dealerships, but reportedly took an interest in Sarchione Auto Gallery after seeing former wide receiver Chris Olave driving one of their BMW X7s ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

“If somebody is that adamant about it, and they’re going to be a Heisman frontrunner, top-10 pick in the draft, we're interested,” Sarchione Auto Gallery general manager Ryan Burton said. “That's how it all came together.”

While Sarchione Auto Gallery has previously partnered with members of the Cleveland Browns, Stroud becomes the first college athlete to sign an endorsement deal with the company. He will have the opportunity to lease a new vehicle with the dealership after 45 days, just in time for fall camp.

“When you talk to people, whether it’s in the community or at the game, our brand awareness is what we're building,” Burton said, “so when you have the best-of-the-best promoting your brand, it only does good things.”

News of Stroud's latest NIL deal comes less than one week after head coach Ryan Day said he believes that Ohio State needs $13 million in endorsement opportunities to keep the current roster intact. It's clear at least one in-state company heard his plea.

