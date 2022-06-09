Ohio State Announces Sale Dates For Single-Game Tickets, Three-Game Mini Plans

Fans will have the option to choose from three different sets of games, including Wisconsin or Iowa.

The Ohio State football program announced on Thursday it will begin selling “Pick Three” mini-plan tickets at 10 a.m. on June 14, while single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at the same time on June 24.

The three-game mini plan will allow fans to select one game from three pairs of options, including games against Arkansas State on Sept. 10 or Toledo on Sept. 17, Wisconsin on Sept. 24 or Iowa on Oct. 22 and Rutgers on Oct. 1 or Indiana on Nov. 12.

The cost of the three-game mini-plan will start at $166, though multiple price zones will be available. The only two home games not included are the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 or the regular-season finale against Michigan on Nov. 26.

Single-game tickets, meanwhile, will start as low as $42 for games against Arkansas State and Toledo and $149 for games against Notre Dame and Michigan.

Additionally, Ohio State Alumni Association members will have the option to purchase single-game tickets three days in advance. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on June 21.

A full breakdown of single-game prices can be found at Ohio State’s official website.

Ohio State's 2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 - Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 10 - Arkansas State, 12 p.m. on BTN

Sept. 17 - Toledo, 7 p.m. on FOX

Sept. 24 - Wisconsin, TBD on ABC

Oct. 1 - Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. on TBD

Oct. 8 - at Michigan State, TBD

Oct. 22 - Iowa, TBD

Oct. 29 - at Penn State, TBD

Nov. 5 - at Northwestern, TBD

Nov. 12 - Indiana, TBD

Nov. 19 - at Maryland, TBD

Nov. 26 - Michigan, 12 p.m. on FOX

Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship, 8 p.m. on FOX

