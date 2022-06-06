The highly sought-after safety is scheduled to take an official visit with the Buckeyes later this month.

Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep four-star safety Joenel Aguero announced on Monday evening he will make his college decision among Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.) and Ohio State on July 23.

The 6-foot-0 and 195-pound Aguero, who is considered the third-best safety and No. 43 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has been to Columbus three times since the Buckeyes extended a scholarship offer in July 2020.

His most recent visit came in late March, giving him a chance to watch spring practice and meet with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano, who have made him a priority since they joined the staff.

Ohio State currently holds a pair of commitments at safety in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Malik Hartford and Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star Cedrick Hawkins, but the plan is to take one more player at the position this cycle.

Aguero is among a small handful of options remaining for that spot, along with Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star Caleb Downs, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Daemon Fagan and Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep three-star Jayden Bonsu.

That said, Aguero is set to take official visits with the Bulldogs on June 10-12, Buckeyes on June 17-19, Hurricanes on June 24-26, which will go a long way in determining where he will end up. Georgia is the perceived favorite at this juncture, which means Ohio State has some ground to make up in order to land his commitment next month.

