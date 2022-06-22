Mathews will make his college decision exactly one month after landing an offer from the Buckeyes.

Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews announced on Wednesday he will make his college decision among finalists Cincinnati, Jackson State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State on July 1.

The 6-foot-0 and 175-pound Mathews, who is considered the 24th-best athlete and No. 373 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the staff following a strong performance at a one-day camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on June 1.

He notably ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, which caught the eye of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, then displayed the traits of a lockdown cornerback during one-on-on drills, which had several current defensive backs pleading with the staff to extend a scholarship offer.

Mathews originally planned to announce his college decision on July 4 from the likes of Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, with most expecting the Bearcats to land his pledge that afternoon. Several new offers came his way this month, though, so he adjusted his timeline and swapped those in the running.

Matthews’ announcement comes just three days after he wrapped up his official visit with the Buckeyes, who are now widely viewed as the favorite to land his commitment. He could soon become the second cornerback in the class, joining Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star Dijon Johnson.

Ohio State plans to take as many as four players at the position this cycle from a group that also includes St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Christian Gray; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee; Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star Daniel Harris and Waxahachie, Texas, four-star Calvin Simpson-Hunt.

