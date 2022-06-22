The highly rated signal-caller worked out for Ryan Day and Corey Dennis for the first time on Tuesday.

Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola was in Columbus for a one-day camp on Tuesday, marking his first time on campus since he committed to Ohio State on May 9.

The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Raiola, who is widely regarded as the top overall player in the class of 2024, received individual instruction from quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis in the morning, watched film and then worked with head coach Ryan Day in a group setting in the afternoon.

“I’m speechless,” Raiola said after the camp. “I learned so much from (Day), just taking everything like a sponge. That was my biggest thing coming here, to get back out here and learn as much as I can before I get here so I’m ready.”

While Raiola was on the indoor practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center throwing passes to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Carnell Tate, who committed to the Buckeyes on Monday, Ohio State landed another top target Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

That gives the Buckeyes a trio of elite wide receivers in their 2023 recruiting class, which also includes Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch four-star Bryson Rodgers, and the hope is they’ll add another in Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers in the near future.

“(Day) just kept proving his point of why I came here and why I did it so early,” Raiola said. “Having Carnell, Brandon, Bryson – and hopefully Noah next – around me to throw the ball to and make plays. We’re trying to win a couple national championships. That’s the goal.

“Being the future quarterback at Ohio State, it means a lot just to bring in weapons like that. Good people, people I want to be around, and we’ve got one more receiver we want in ’23 in Noah. We’re waiting for him. Maybe we’ll go three in a row. Who knows?”

Raiola hasn’t wasted any time when it comes to recruiting others to join him at Ohio State, whether it’s in the current cycle or in his class. He’s even talked with every member of the coaching staff to gauge their thoughts on who he should target.

“I take a lot of pride in it, just having the guys around me,” Raiola said. “It really falls on me who I want to bring in, so my goal is to bring in the top class in ’24 and maybe even ’23. I’m just going to build both and try and bring a championship back to Columbus.”

In the class of 2024, in particular, Raiola has already set his sights on Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith; Miami Central five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader; Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star safety Peyton Woodyard; Buford, Ga., five-star athlete K.J. Bolden; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star running back Stacy Gage, who was also on campus on Tuesday.

“I’ve got a lot of No. 1s,” Raiola said. “If I named all of the guys I wanted, we’d be here all day. The list goes on and on.”

Raiola has now been to campus three times in as many months, as he attended a spring practice on April 2 and the annual spring game just two weeks later. This visit only reaffirmed his decision to be a Buckeye and gave those in attendance a glimpse at the future of the quarterback position in Columbus.

“Obviously, being a quarterback at Ohio State is special and I take great pride in it. I’m humbled to be in the position I am,” Raiola said. “I knew once they opened the doors, they weren’t fake. It was a family, it was a brotherhood and I could see it was evident with the players, with the coaches, how they ran practice. I knew there was no place like it and it was special. It was an opportunity I couldn’t miss out on.”

