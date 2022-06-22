Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Dominates Eastern Michigan, 73-20

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 73, Eastern Michigan 20 - Sept. 25, 2010

Wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher tied a school record with four touchdown receptions in Ohio State’s 73-20 win over Eastern Michigan in the final non-conference game of the 2010 season.

The Buckeyes scored on their first six possessions against the Eagles, who entered the game as 44.5-point underdogs and losers of 15 straight games.

That includes a 53-yard run by quarterback Terrelle Pryor to get the scoring started, as well as passing touchdowns of 31, 8, 7 and 8 yards to Sanzenbacher, who tied the record set by Bob Grimes against Washington State in 1952 and tied by Terry Glenn against Pittsburgh in 1995.

“Obviously, you never come into a game expecting to do that,” Sanzenbacher said. “I think, as an offense, we don’t come into the game planning on 73 points, either. Sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time.”

The 73 points were the most points scored by the Buckeyes since an 83-21 rout of Iowa in 1950, as well as the most ever by a team coached by Jim Tressel.

“We got off to a fast start,” Tressel said. “We didn’t come in saying, ‘Well, you know, we’re going to go after X amount of points.’”

Pryor completed 20-of-26 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and carried the ball seven times for 104 yards and another score. He also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from running back Jordan Hall.

Sanzenbacher, meanwhile, hauled in a career-high nine passes for 108 yards and the four scores.

“He’s a sneaky little guy, a smart route-runner,” Pryor said of Sanzenbacher. “He reminds me a lot of (Brian) Hartline and (Anthony) Gonzalez. He runs pure, perfect routes. I really have a connection with Dane because I really understand his routes.”

-----

