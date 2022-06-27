The Buckeyes have secured a commitment from one of the Peach State’s top-rated prospects.

Ohio State’s recent run of commitments continued on Monday evening when Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee pledged his services to the Buckeyes just one day after wrapping up his official visit.

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Lee, who is considered the 18th-best cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from Ohio State during a one-day camp last summer after running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash.

Lee never made it back to campus before he committed to the home-state Bulldogs in September, but then reopened his recruitment in February after defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae took the same job at Miami (Fla.). That gave the Buckeyes a second crack at landing his pledge.

This time, though, Ohio State’s pursuit include new secondary/cornerbacks coach and Georgia native Tim Walton and Lee’s former head coach at Cedar Grove, Miguel Patrick, who was hired as a defensive quality control coach in March.

Lee attended a spring practice in April – which allowed him to spend some time with the new coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Jim Knowles – and he immediately began trending toward the Buckeyes. Official visits this month to Nebraska, Oregon and Ohio State only confirmed what he already knew.

Lee now becomes the 14th member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star Dijon Johnson at cornerback. The staff is looking to add as many as two more players at the position this cycle, headlined by Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star Jermaine Mathews, who will announce his college decision on Friday.

Others to keep in mind include Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star Daniel Harris and Waxahachie, Texas, four-star Calvin Simpson-Hunt, both of which took an official visit with the Buckeyes this month.

