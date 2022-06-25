The Buckeyes welcomed the highly sought-after defender to campus for his official visit last weekend.

Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep four-star safety Jayden Bonsu announced on Saturday afternoon he will make his college decision among finalists Alabama, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State on Aug. 20.

The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound Bonsu, who is considered the 24th-best safety and No. 272 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has been to Columbus twice since the Buckeyes extended a scholarship offer in December.

That includes a spring practice in March – where he got to hang out with junior linebacker Cody Simon, who also attended St. Peter's Prep – and his official visit on June 17-19, which allowed him to spend time with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano.

Bonsu has also taken official visits with the Hurricanes on June 3-5 and Spartans on June 10-12 and was supposed to visit Texas later this month, but cancelled that trip following his visit to Ohio State. He doesn’t have any other visits scheduled at this time, which suggests his decision could could come down to those three schools.

That said, the Buckeyes already hold a pair of commitments at the safety position in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Malik Hartford and Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star Cedrick Hawkins.

The staff is looking to add as many as two more from a group that includes Bonsu, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star Caleb Downs, Danvers (Mass.) St. John's Prep four-star Joenel Aguero and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Daemon Fagan.

