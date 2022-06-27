The Buckeyes lead the nation with four selections, even with one notable absence.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were named first-team preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Monday afternoon.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones and kicker Noah Ruggles, meanwhile, earned second-team preseason honors.

Henderson is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four more scores, breaking Maurice Clarett’s record for touchdowns scored by a freshman.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore year, including 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Jones, who opted to put off the NFL and return for his senior year, was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and third-team selection by the coaches after his first season as the Buckeyes’ starting right tackle.

Ruggles, last but not least, converted 20-of-21 field goal attempts – including the game-winner against the Utes – and all 74 of his extra point attempts in 2021 after transferring from North Carolina. He will be back for his extra season of eligibility this fall.

The Buckeyes placed more players on the preseason list than any other school, with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC tied for second place with three apiece.

Notably absent from the list was redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud, as Alabama’s Bryce Young and USC’s Caleb Williams earned first- and second-team honors, respectively

