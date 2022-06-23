Raiola is on track to becoming just the second No. 1 overall prospect to sign with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola is now the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 following Thursday’s update to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Raiola was previously No. 2 behind Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. He received a bump after Rivals – one of the four sites that contribute to the composite rankings, along with 247, ESPN and On3 – revealed their new positional ratings.

“Raiola leapfrogged a handful of other quarterbacks to No. 1 because he was impressive at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat and some other events this offseason,” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. “He looks different than many of the other high-end players in his class. Seeing him in person, from a physical standpoint, mental makeup with confidence and his arm talent, he’s elite.”

Raiola is coming off a sophomore season in which he threw for 3,341 yards and 42 touchdowns for Burleson, Texas. He transferred to Chandler, Ariz., in December and committed to the Buckeyes last month.

If Raiola retains his ranking, he would become just the second No. 1 overall prospect to sign with Ohio State, joining former quarterback Quinn Ewers in 2021. He would also be tied with Terrelle Pryor (2008) for the third-highest-rated player to ever suit up for the Buckeyes, trailing Ewers and Justin Fields, who transferred from Georgia in 2019.

Of course, there are still 18 months until Raiola can sign his letter of intent with Ohio State. But for now, he’s just focused on being the best quarterback he can be for his high school team.

“This year, I want to throw 40 touchdowns minimum and 4,000 passing yards,” Raiola said after a one-day camp on Tuesday, where he got to work out with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis. “Just setting the bar high and anything less than that is not going to be accepted. Setting the bar high, pushing myself to it and not settling.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Routs Pittsburgh, 72-0

Ohio State WR Commit Bryson Rodgers Shuts Down Michigan’s Flip Attempt

Former Ohio State HC Jim Tressel Stepping Down As Youngstown State President

2023 North Carolina WR Noah Rogers Commits To Ohio State

How Rogers' Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

2023 Ohio State CB Target Jermaine Mathews Sets Commitment Date

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!