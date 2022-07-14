Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Thrashes Kent State, 51-17

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 51, Kent State 17 - Sept. 7, 2002

Safety Mike Doss and linebacker A.J. Hawk returned interceptions for touchdowns and running back Maurice Clarett added two more scores as Ohio State thrashed Kent State, 51-17, in the first meeting between the two programs.

The Buckeyes scored on their first four possessions, including a two-yard run by Clarett, Doss’ 45-yard pick six and a 28-yard run by running back Maurice Hall. Clarett also caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Craig Krenzel, who completed his first 11 attempts on the afternoon.

Following a 40-yard field goal from kicker Mike Nugent, Hawk stepped in front of a pass from Golden Flashes quarterback Josh Cribbs and returned in 37 yards for a touchdown to help Ohio State take a 38-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

“I was happy with the way we took control early and jumped out to a big lead,” Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel said afterward. “When your defense scores 14 points early in the game, it makes like good. I think we lost a little bit of focus when we got up 38-0, but we hung in there and did what we needed to do to win the game.”

Nugent added two second-half field goals, while tight end Ryan Hamby caught an 18-yard pass from backup Scott McMullen to round out the scoring for the Buckeyes, who notably lost two fumbles that set up a pair of Kent State scores.

"Probably the biggest thing that displeases us was fumbling the ball there," Tressel said. "That allowed them to get the ball in our territory."

