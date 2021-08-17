2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date

The highly coveted wideout was in Columbus for a pair of one-day camp visits in June.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will make his college decision on Oct. 8.

The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Tate, who is considered the 10th-best wide receiver and No. 58 prospect overall in the class of 2023, will choose among a top 10 of Florida State, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

The Chicago native landed an offer from the Buckeyes in April and made his way to Columbus for a pair of one-day camps in June. He was accompanied on the first trip by his father and the second by his mother, grandmother and uncle, showing just how sincere his interest in the program is.

Tate also took three trips to South Bend in June, which is why the Fighting Irish are widely viewed as the biggest threat in his recruitment. Another visit to either school for a game day this fall could ultimately seal his commitment.

That said, Ohio State is still searching for its first pledge in the class of 2023. It's unclear how many wideouts that head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline plan to take, but Tate is among the staff’s top options alongside Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zachariah Branch and Del Valle, Texas, four-star Braylon James.

Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Larry Johnson Impressed With J.T. Tuimoloau's Desire, Work Ethic

Ohio State Remains Optimistic About LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Waiver

Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84

Ohio State Easing New QB Quinn Ewers Into Offense

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll

Redshirt Freshman C.J. Stroud Separating Himself In Ohio State's QB Competition

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook