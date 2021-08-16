Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll

Just like the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released last week, Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll that was unveiled on Monday.

The Buckeyes trail defending national champion Alabama, which claimed 47 of the 63 first-place votes, as well as Oklahoma and Clemson. Those two teams were flipped in the coaches poll, while Georgia rounds out the top five.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the AP top 25, joining Wisconsin at No. 12, Indiana at No. 17, Iowa at No. 18 and Penn State at No. 19. Archrival Michigan was absent from this poll, as well, with the Wolverines receiving just 12 total votes.

The only other team on the Buckeyes’ schedule ranked at this time is Oregon at No. 11. The Ducks come to Columbus on Sept. 11.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (47) Oklahoma (6) Clemson (6) Ohio State (1) Georgia (3) Texas A&M Iowa State Cincinnati Notre Dame North Carolina Oregon Wisconsin Florida Miami (Fla.) USC LSU Indiana Iowa Penn State Washington Texas Coastal Carolina Louisiana-Lafayette Utah Arizona State

