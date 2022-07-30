Ohio State landed its first commitment for the class of 2025 on Friday evening when Atlanta Douglass cornerback Jontae Gilbert pledged his services to the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Gilbert, who is not yet ranked by any major recruiting services, picked Ohio State over early offers from Arkansas, Buffalo, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and UAB.

Gilbert landed an offer from the Buckeyes in May and made his way to campus for the first and only time on June 10, which gave him, his mother and his aunt an opportunity to spent time with head coach Ryan Day and new secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton.

Seeing as he already grew up rooting for Ohio State, that visit was apparently enough for him to decide that Columbus is where he wanted to continue his career. Similar to Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola in 2024, he'll now look to take on a leadership role in the Buckeyes' 2025 class.

Of course, there’s a long way to go until Gilbert can put pen to paper, and there are sure to be other big-time programs – particularly in the South – that get involved in his recruitment. Still, it's an early win for the Buckeyes, who are more than happy to go into the Peach State to land a talented underclassman.

In fact, Gilbert is now the third player from Georgia to commit to Ohio State since Walton – who hails from Columbus, Ga. – joined the staff in January, joining Fairburn Langston Hughes four-star tight end Jelani Thurman and Ellenwood Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee in the current cycle.

It’s unclear at this time how many cornerbacks Ohio State will look to take in 2025, considering they haven't even started on the position for next cycle. Not to mention, the Buckeyes have offered just one other cornerback so far his Gilbert's class in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel’s Faheem Delane.

That said, Gilbert intends to return to campus for Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Now, he'll do so as a commit.

