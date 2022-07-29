Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Stuns LSU, 36-33

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 36, LSU 33 - Sept. 24, 1988

Wide receiver Bobby Olive caught a 20-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds remaining as unranked Ohio State overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun No. 7 LSU, 36-33.

The Buckeyes took a 14-3 lead in the second quarter when running back Carlos Snow scored on a one-yard run and linebacker Mike McCray returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers pulled ahead midway through the third quarter, however, when running back Eddie Fuller punched it in the end zone from three yards out, then added a field goal for a 23-17 lead.

Fans headed for the exits when wide receiver Alvin Lee caught a 55-yard touchdown pass off a deflection from quarterback Tom Hodson to put LSU on top, 33-20, with 4:29 remaining in the game.

Ohio State wasn’t done, though, as Snow scored his second touchdown of the game on a five-yard run with 1:56 left on the clock. After the Buckeyes’ defense forced a three-and-out, the Tigers elected to take a safety to cut the lead to 33-29.

Olive, a former walk-on, returned the ensuing free kick 30 yards to put Ohio State in good field position at the LSU 38-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Greg Frey found him for the game-winning score.

“I don’t think I’ve every been around a more exciting finish,” head coach John Cooper said after the game. “It was a good example of what happens when you hang tough and don’t give up.”

