Ohio State Overtakes Notre Dame For Nation's Top-Ranked 2023 Recruiting Class

The Buckeyes moved past the Fighting Irish with a commitment from cornerback Kayin Lee on Monday night.

After landing a commitment on Monday evening from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State has passed Notre Dame for the No. 1 overall class in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

The Buckeyes now hold commitments from 14 players, including a pair of five-star wide receivers in Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate and 11 four-star prospects, headlined by four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers and four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, who all rank among the top-100 players nationally.

The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, have landed 15 commitments so far this cycle, led five-star defensive end Keon Keeley and 12 four-star prospects, including four-star safety Peyton Bowen, four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen and four-star defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, who also rank in the top 100.

Ohio State now sits at 256.79 combined points, while Notre Dame is at 251.59. Rounding out the rest of the top five are Penn State (15 commitments) at 229.35, Clemson (14 commitments) at 228.25 and Texas (14 commitments) at 224.00.

Of course, there’s a long way to go until the Early Signing Period in mid-December. But the Buckeyes having the top-rated class in the country is still an accomplishment following the busiest month of the recruiting calendar thus far.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Georgia CB Kayin Lee Commits To Ohio State

How Lee's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Four Buckeyes Named Preseason All-Americans By Walter Camp Foundation

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Mauls Minnesota, 69-18

2023 Ohio State S Target Jayden Bonsu Sets Commitment Date

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Destroys Rice, 70-7

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!