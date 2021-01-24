Jaheim Singletary Fired Up to Be a Buckeye

Singletary visited with Sports Illustrated on Saturday and shared how excited he is to be a Buckeye.

The Ohio State Buckeyes started 2021 with two big wins - one on the field and one in recruiting. One day after thrashing the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day, Ohio State landed a verbal commitment five-star cornerback and SI All-American candidate Jaheim Singletary.

Singletary is extremely highly regarded as a defensive back and is one of the top 10 players in the country (regardless of position) according to 247Sports. It was a huge addition to a Buckeye secondary that also brought in several high end players in the Class of 2021.

While competing down in Miami at a 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday, Singletary caught up with SI All-American Director of Scouting John Garcia to share his thoughts on why Ohio State was the right place for him to continue his playing career.

You can watch Singletary's comments in the video above.

At the time of his verbal commitment, here's part of what Garcia had to say about Singletary, who is from Jacksonville, Florida (the same hometown as Buckeye All-American Shaun Wade).

"Jahiem is longer and more explosive than Wade was as a high school junior, but Jaheim also played better competition comparatively. He’s a legit, elite SI All-American candidate with true corner skills. At his size, no more than three or four kids in the 2021 cycle were under consideration with that skillset. Singletary has experience playing inside as well. Historically, OSU likes to start these guys inside - Jeff Okudah, Shaun Wade and others did that. Singletary slides right in as that next man up."

Singletary is one of 10 players currently committed to join Ryan Day and company in the Class of 2022.

