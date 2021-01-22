Ryan Day Reveals Surprising Class of 2021 Recruiting News

The Buckeyes have been closely linked to two of the top defensive players in the country, both of whom are still unsigned. Some believe they'd both end up in Columbus.

Ohio State's Class of 2021 is considered to be one of the best in country, with the only possible exception belonging to the group about to start their careers with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Buckeyes locked down 21 players in the incoming freshman class on the early signing day in December - a day that was essentially boring. No drama, no second thoughts. 21 guys expected to sign, 21 guys signed - and all before lunch.

So when Ryan Day addressed the media on Friday morning for the first time since the season ended, he answered a recruiting question that may catch some people off guard.

Day was asked about the traditional singing period that begins in early February and whether or not the Buckeyes had room on the team to add additional players to the incoming class. Ohio State has been closely connected to a pair of highly recruited defensive players on the west coast, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Raesjon Davis (who is currently on campus for an unofficial visit).

Check out Day's response:

The reality is, no team was building a roster with the expectation that they'd have multiple players returning for next year, thanks to the NCAA's willingness to grant a free year of eligibility to all student-athletes because of the pandemic.

So if the Buckeyes only have 1 more spot open, which player do you think they should take? John Garcia from SI All-American joined me (video at the top of the page) to weigh in on Ohio State's dilemma.

