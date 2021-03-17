2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Reveals Top Schools, Sets Announcement Date

The Buckeyes are one of the standout receiver’s final schools as he heads toward a summer decision.

Earlier this month, Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi named Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC as his top schools and announced he’ll make his college decision on July 5, which is his mother’s birthday.

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Antwi is considered the 13th-best wide receiver and No. 94 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns last season.

The Buckeyes extended a scholarship offer to Antwi in November and although he’s never been to campus, he’s built a strong bond with head coach Ryan Day, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and linebackers coach Al Washington – who serves as program’s primary recruiter for the Atlanta area – from afar. He plans to take an official visit to Columbus in June, though, assuming the NCAA brings the recruiting dead period to an end by then.

Ohio State is looking to bring on one more wide receiver in the current recruiting class alongside Del Valle, Texas, five-star Caleb Burton and Chandler, Ariz., four-star Kyion Grayes. But if the Buckeyes strike out with Antwi, other targets to keep in mind include Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star C.J. Williams and Chicago St. Rita four-star Kaleb Brown.

