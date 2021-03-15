2022 IMG Academy Standout Defensive Tackle Dominick James Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State makes the cut as James cuts his list of scholarship offers. Read more about why he's considering the Buckeyes.

Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy four-star defensive tackle Dominick James included Ohio State in his top 12 over the weekend alongside Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCF, USC and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-2 and 270-pound James is considered the No. 14 defensive tackle and No. 201 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he recorded 30 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, one sack and one interception that he returned for a touchdown for the Ascenders last fall.

James landed an offer from the Buckeyes and defensive line coach Larry Johnson last May, shortly after he transferred to IMG from Prattville, Alabama. He’s never been to campus, but has conducted a virtual visit and regularly FaceTime calls with Johnson and head coach Ryan Day.

2 Gallery 2 Images

James is also coached by former Ohio State linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson, who is IMG Academy’s defensive coordinator, which certainly helps the Buckeyes’ chances of extending the pipeline that produced four-star offensive guard Tyler Gerald and four-star defensive tackle Malik Barrow in 2016; four-star cornerback Marcus Williamson and four-star safety Isaiah Pryor in 2017; five-star defensive tackle Taron Vincent in 2018; and four-star cornerback Lejond Cavazos in 2020.

Like every other prospect, James is hopeful that the NCAA ends the ongoing recruiting dead period on May 31 so that he can start taking official and unofficial visits and make his college decision before the start of his senior season. So far, the only school his top 12 that he’s seen in person is Alabama, as he took an unofficial visit for the Crimson Tide’s 35-13 win over Tennessee in October 2019.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is still searching for its first commitment along the defensive line, but finds itself in a good position with a number of the top tackles, including Cordova (Tennessee) St. Benedict at Auburndale five-star Walter Nolen; Greensboro (North Carolina) Grimsley five-star Travis Shaw; Columbus (Georgia) Hardaway four-star Mykel Williams; Greenwood (Indiana) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry; and Ellenwood (Georgia) Cedar Grove four-star Christen Miller as the staff looks to take two or three players at the position this cycle.

