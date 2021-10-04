Stroud, Hickman, Kacherski, McCall Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Rutgers

The four Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, safety Ronnie Hickman, linebacker Cade Kacherski and cornerback Demario McCall were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 17-of-23 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns in his first game back after sitting out for one week in order to rest his ailing right shoulder.

Hickman, a redshirt sophomore who played his high school ball at nearby Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic, recorded a team-high 11 total tackles in his return to his home state. That includes three critical stops on third down.

Kacherski and McCall, last but not least, were honored for their impact on special teams, as they combined for six tackles on the Buckeyes' kickoff and punt coverage units.

Ohio State returns to action next Saturday for its Homecoming game against Maryland, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Rutgers

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Gets First Win As NFL Starter

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, AP Poll

Ohio State's Offensive, Defensive Observations From Win At Rutgers

Five Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Rutgers

C.J. Stroud Silences Critics, Carves Up Scarlet Knights

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!