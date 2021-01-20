Raesjon Davis Visiting Ohio State This Weekend

One of the most highly-recruited linebackers in the country, and one of the remaining unsigned top prospects for the Class of 2021, is reportedly visiting Ohio State this weekend.

Ohio State's Class of 2021 is arguably the best in the country - they're essentially a coin flip with Alabama right now - and they might not be finished quite yet. There are two marquee names still floating around with strong ties to Ohio State, and one of them is coming to Columbus this weekend for a visit.

Raesjon Davis, an SI All-American linebacker from Mater Dei High School in California, will be visiting Ohio State's campus this weekend, according to SIAA National Director of Recruiting John Garcia.

Davis also told Greg Biggins of 247 Sports that he's making the trip.

"I'm really excited about it," Davis said. "I actually visited once before with my Premium 7v7 team a couple of years ago but I wanted my parents to come out and see it. We leave Friday and I'll be out there all weekend. "They'll both be coming out too and I know they're looking forward to it. I've always said I planned to visit Ohio State at some point this year so I can't wait to go out and tour the campus again. It's a a dead period so can't see everything and even though we can't meet with the coaches, I still think it will be good for my parents to see everything there."

Davis has been on campus twice before, most recently in the spring for a short trip. This time though, Davis will bring his parents with him on the trip (they did not accompany him the first two times).

Davis said on his Twitter account on January 17, 2021 that his recruitment is down to five schools: LSU, USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Vanderbilt. He was previously committed to LSU, but backed down from his verbal commitment and reopened that process. While it's possible that he ends up there anyways, the two frontrunners are considered to be Ohio State and USC.

