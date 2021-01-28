J.T. Tuimoloau Not Ready to Make College Choice Yet

The Buckeyes continue to be the heavy favorite to land one of the most highly-coveted prospects in America, but he won't sign anywhere next week.

Arguably the highest-rated prospect in the country for the Class of 2021 is in no hurry to commit to a new school quite yet.

J.T. Tuimoloau, a ridiculously talented defensive end from the state of Washington, is going to wait "until at least April" to announce where he's going to play college football. His father, Ponce Faletoi, spoke with 247Sports' Brandon Huffman Thursday morning.

"J.T. will not be signing next Wednesday," said Faletoi. "He won't be making a decision until at least April. He still wants to take visits. Whether those are officials when the NCAA opens it up, or us going out and checking those schools out, he still wants to visit a few schools."

National Signing Day begins next week, and while the Buckeyes signed 21 new players during December's early signing period, they have continued to recruit Tuimoloau hard in hopes of him choosing to come to Columbus.

Both long-term, and perhaps even in the short-term.

Tuimoloau has never been on Ohio State's campus because of the NCAA recruiting dead period associated with the pandemic. That dead period has now lasted for nearly a full calendar year.

However, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel Tweeted on Wednesday that the NCAA would likely put a "quiet period" in place of that dead period, which would allow recruits to visit schools, but not allow college coaches to travel to high schools.

Tuimoloau said his recruitment is down to five schools: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Ohio State is the only one of those five he has not yet visited in person, according to Brandon Huffman's report.

"He wants to get out and see Alabama and Ohio State with us, just so we're all comfortable," J.T.T.'s father said.

For what its worth, while it may be frustrating for Ohio State fans to hear that Tuimoloau is delaying his decision, all six Crystal Ball projections indicate the Buckeyes are going to land him at the end of the process.

Ryan Day and Larry Johnson have been relentless and patient in their pursuit of Tuimoloau, and it appears they'll have to continue that strategy for a little while longer.

