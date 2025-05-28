Ohio State Football Schedules Official Visit with Elite 5-Star Safety
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most sought-after programs in the country, and they consistently are able to get a look from top recruits.
The Class of 2026 is no different. Ohio State football already has a strong incoming group, but it might have a chance to improve it even further if it is able to add Jett Washington, one of the best safeties available.
Washington, per 247Sports player rating, is the 2nd-best safety in the class and the 18th-best player nationally. He's the top player from the state of Nevada, holding 33 offers, many of which are among the best programs in the country. The popular recruiting site has Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama all as warm in terms of interest, and he'll be making official visits to those three in the coming weeks per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
He added USC and Ohio State in the mix and will be on the road every weekend of the coming month. Here's his updated schedule per Fawcett.
The Buckeyes' Class of 2026 is led by wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. However, they do have Blaine Bradford committed as well, and he is a four-star safety and the 7th-best player at the position. They currently rank as the 3rd-best recruiting class in the country, so adding a player like Washington would be a huge get for Matt Patricia and the Buckeyes defense.
Ohio State does have a solid track record of producing elite defensive backs, and 2024 starting safety Lathan Ransom was just able to be drafted recently to further that. Ransom was a pivotal part of the Buckeyes' national championship run and was taken in the fourth round by the Panthers.
With Caleb Downs leading the way in Columbus, Washington could be the heir to the throne of the safety position at Ohio State. Expect a decision sometime in the late summer once these four key visits wrap up.