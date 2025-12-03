Ohio State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as the Ohio State Buckeyes build its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7 a.m., players from all across the country will be able to sign their National Letters of Intent.

Name Position Height Weight High School Hometown National Class Ranking Star Rating Cincere Johnson LB 6-foot-3 222 Glenville Cleveland, OH 40 4 Jay Timmons CB 5-foot-11 185 Pine-Richland Gibsonia, PA 42 4 Sam Greer OT 6-foot-7.5 315 Archbishop Hoban Akron, OH 63 4 Blaine Bradford S 6-foot-1 207 Baton Rouge Catholic Baton Rouge, LA 142 4 Jordan Thomas CB 6-foot-1 185 Bergen Catholic Oradell, NJ 175 4 Khmari Bing CB 6-foot-0 190 St. Frances Academy Baltimore, MD 205 4 Simeon Caldwell S 6-foot-1.5 195 The Bolles School Jacksonville, FL 220 4 Dre Quinn Edge 6-foot-4 228 Buford Buford, GA 233 4 Damari Simeon DL 6-foot-3 275 St. Augustine Prep Richland, NJ N/A 4 CJ Sanna LB 6-foot-3 225 Olentangy Lewis Center, OH N/A 4 Braxton Rembert Edge 6-foot-5 200 Mill Creek Hoschton, GA N/A

4 Favour Akih RB 6-foot-0 190 Rutherford B. Hayes Delaware, OH N/A

3 Nick Lautar TE 6-foot-5 230 Lebanon Lebanon, OH N/A

3 Mason Wilhelm IOL 6-foot-4 285 St. Edward Lakewood, OH N/A 3 Brock Boyd WR 6-foot-1 180 Southlake Carroll Southlake, TX N/A 3 Landry Brede OT 6-foot-5 280 Mentor Mentor, OH N/A 3

Cincere Johnson, LB - Glenville (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6'3", 222 pounds

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 40

Johnson is ranked as one of the best linebackers in the country, ranked No. 3 at his position. He received countless offers from high-profile programs, including Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and others.

Johnson has been unreal during his time at the high school level. In his senior campaign, he's led Glenville to the Division IV state championship with 161 tackles, 32.5 for a loss and 12 sacks. There's no doubt that in his first year he can see time on the gridiron at points, with him having a chance to vault into a starting spot his second season.

With so many defenders graduating, including highly-touted linebackers, Johnson has a shot to make an immediate impact.

Jay Timmons, CB - Pine-Richland (Pennsylvania)

Height/Weight: 5'11", 185 pounds

Hometown: Gibsonia, PA

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 42

Timmons initially committed back in April to attend the Indiana Hoosiers, a team the Buckeyes will take on in the upcoming Big Ten championship on Saturday. He's been a big-time recruit for quite some time now, drawing offers from Florida State, another team he committed to and then decommitted from, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and other Big Ten programs.

His play in coverage is what makes him such a demanding prospect. Coming downhill, he hits with force, despite being smaller than many others on the field. It might take him a bit to get adjusted to the college level, with the Buckeyes hopefully putting together a program to bulk him up.

Sam Greer, OT - Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6'7.5", 315 lbs

Hometown: Akron, OH

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 63

Greer, who will be attending Ohio State from just up the road in Akron, is by far the best offensive lineman in the 2026 room so far for the Buckeyes. He's the No. 6 nationally ranked offensive tackle prospect in the 247Sports composite, drawing offers from Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and others.

His size is huge, creating a demanding presence up front against any opposition. While he adjusts to the college level, the Buckeyes will look to get him up to speed fast. By his second-year in Columbus, Greer could already be finding himself on the field due to his physicality and quick feet.

Blaine Bradford, S - Baton Rouge Catholic (Louisiana)

Height/Weight: 6'1", 207 lbs

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 142

Bradford, who lives across the country, never seemed destined to end up in the scarlet and grey. However, the Buckeyes' recruitment staff had other things in line as they were able to get him to ignore the programs on the other side of the country and attend Ohio State.

When he initially committed to being a Buckeye back on March 31, 2025, he was a five-star prospect. Although he's dropped, his skillset is still top-notch. He has a chance to immediately slot into the secondary next season with plenty of defenders graduating, including potential All-American Caleb Downs.

Jordan Thomas, CB - Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)

Height/Weight: 6'1", 185 lbs

Hometown: Oradell, NJ

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 175

Thomas committed to being a Buckeye back in May of 2025, signaling a committment to the Buckeyes that hasn't waivered since.

He's a projected future starter for the Buckeyes, especially given his size and man coverage abilities. He comes in as the No. 2 prospect in the state of New Jersey and No. 20 nationally ranked cornerback. With such high praise, it's understood why the Buckeyes wanted to jump on him so quick back in April of 2024 with an official offer.

Khmari Bing, CB - St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Height/Weight: 6'0", 190 lbs

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 205

The Buckeyes beat out the Crimson Tide for this one.

A tough battle no doubt, as Bing initially opened his recruitment up this fall after decommitting from Maryland. Countless teams entered the picture and tried to haul in the four-star prospect. He still has some growth to do, both in size and the level of play in college football, but he's another perfect example of speed and playmaking ability that's game-changing.

Simeon Caldwell, S - The Bolles School (Florida)

Height/Weight: 6'1.5", 195 lbs

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 220

Caldwell is the son of former NFL linebacker Mike Caldwelll, giving him those heavy-hitting, competitive genes. He's got the size of a college linebacker, but his speed makes him a high school safety. As many players do, he may fit the easy transition to linebacker when he arrives in Columbus.

His tremendous speed and coverage make him a similar linebacker to current Buckeye, Sonny Styles. At his size, he can continue to grow into a linebacker body type, but his athleticism and quick jump will potentially get him first-year reps with the special teams side of things.

Dre Quinn, Edge - Buford (Georgia)

Height/Weight: 6'4", 228 lbs

Hometown: Buford, GA

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: No. 233

So far, Quinn is the only native of Georgia to join the Buckeyes 2026 class. At four stars, Quinn provides an explosive bounce off the outside edge for any opposing team to try and combat. He's incredibly athletic and has the power to push back most tackles in front of him.

After committing to Clemson in June, he decided to flip and attend Ohio State. He also received offers from Texas, Clemson and 36 other schools, showcasing the demand for his abilities on the gridiron.

Damari Simeon, DL - St. Augustine Prep (New Jersey)

Height/Weight: 6'3", 275 lbs

Hometown: Richland, NJ

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

CJ Sanna, LB - Olentangy (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6'3", 225 lbs

Hometown: Lewis Center, OH

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

Braxton Rembert, Edge - Mill Creek (Georgia)

Height/Weight: 6'5", 200 lbs

Hometown: Hoschton, GA

Star Rating: ★★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

Favour Akih, RB - Rutherford B. Hayes (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6'0", 190 lbs

Hometown: Delaware, OH

Star Rating: ★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

Nick Lautar, TE - Lebanon (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6'5", 230 lbs

Hometown: Lebanon, OH

Star Rating: ★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

Mason Wilhelm, IOL - St. Edward (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6'4", 285 lbs

Hometown: Lakewood, OH

Star Rating: ★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

Landry Brede, OT - Mentor (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6'5", 280 lbs

Hometown: Mentor, OH

Star Rating: ★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

Brock Boyd, WR - Southlake Carroll

Height/Weight: 6'1", 180 lbs

Hometown: Southlake, TX

Star Rating: ★★★

National Class Ranking: N/A

2026 Decommits

Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class took a few hits in recent months, losing four verbal commitments across multiple position groups.

On offense, highly-touted offensive tackle Aaron Thomas reopened his recruitment, followed by tight end Corbyn Fordham, who flipped to Florida State. Athlete/defensive back Jakob Weatherspoon later backed off his pledge as well, while defensive tackle Cameron Brickle became the most recent to decommit before committing to Maryland.

Weatherspoon was the sole four-star of the bunch, with the other three all being three-star recruits.



Class Ranking

Although the class took a few hits, it still remains one of the best in the nation by a large margin.

According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes' 2026 class comes in at the No. 5 overall rank and No. 5 composite rank. In 2025, Ohio State had the No. 5 overall, No. 4 composite and No. 24 transfer rank, while also securing an even higher No. 3 overall, No. 5 composite and No. 8 transfer rank in 2024.

Over the past few seasons, the program that calls Columbus home has dominated the recruitment and transfer portal headlines, and 2026 is no exception.

Incredible depth and high ceilings has been a reoccurring consistency for the program.