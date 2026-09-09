Ohio State Lands Top Tight End in 2028 Class After Dominant Week 1 Showing

The Ohio State Buckeyes aren't done winning.

And this time, it comes in the form of landing another top recruit.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, it was announced that three-star tight end Luke Sohyda was officially committing to The Ohio State University. He had offers from Maryland, NC State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and eight other schools, alongside Ohio State.

Sohyda, who was present during the Buckeyes' beatdown of the Ball State Cardinals, is a member of the Class of 2028. He is the 51st-ranked athlete and 21st-ranked player in Pennsylvania in his class, according to 247Sports.

He is just the fifth commitment for the Buckeyes' class for 2028.

BREAKING: Class of 2028 TE Luke Sohyda has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 250 TE chose the Buckeyes over Maryland, Pitt, and NC State



“Excited to be a part of the Brotherhood!”https://t.co/5JNfdlGjKd pic.twitter.com/njwTAxswLw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 9, 2026

﻿Quoted in a release from Bucknuts, Sohyda praised the program's atmosphere and the current tight end room.

"I think the atmosphere was unlike any other," he said. "It was an amazing experience. I talked to Coach Day, Coach Kee, Coach Smith, Coach Fessler, and Coach Morton. They all told me they are super excited about me and excited to see what I have to offer. This was my first visit to OSU after our seven-on-seven [in the summer]...

"I think the tight ends played very well. They all are insanely hard-working, and it shows the standard at Ohio State."

In the 56-3 win on Saturday, the tight end room played a critical part in the Buckeyes' pass and run protection games, all while contributing four catches for 27 yards. Nate Roberts, Max LeBlanc, Mason Williams and Brody Lennon all played a part in the victory.

While Sohyda will likely not be a headline grabber in the stat sheet, at least at this point in time, he possesses a big 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame that can block well.

In his 2025 season of high school ball, he played both offensive tackle and tight end on offense. Defensively, he spent time on the line and contributed 40 tackles, three for a loss, 13 quarterback hits, four pass breakups and one sack.

Being such a physical, dynamic athlete, the Buckeyes will hope to continue seeing him develop over the next few years.

BREAKING: Class of 2028 Canon McMillon TE Luke Sohyda has Committed to Ohio State!#WPIAL pic.twitter.com/D4m38ModZT — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) September 9, 2026

Sohyda will have a chance to see his future program back in action on Sept. 19 and Nov. 7, two dates he is scheduled to return to campus for gameday visits.

The Buckeyes, on the other hand, continue preparing for their matchup against the No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns this coming weekend.

The two sides will meet from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. EST.