Ryan Day Sounds Alarm After Ohio State Beat Ball State With Texas Looming

Ohio State could not have asked for a much more convincing start to its season.

The Buckeyes rolled past Ball State 56–3 behind 671 yards of total offense, five passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. Julian Sayin completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while Jeremiah Smith needed only one half to collect eight receptions for 151 yards and two scores.

There was plenty for Ryan Day’s team to celebrate. The head coach just did not allow the celebration to last very long.

“We gave them about 15 minutes to enjoy it in the locker room, and then it’s on to Texas,” Day said following the victory.

Ryan Day immediately turns Ohio State’s attention to Texas

Ordinarily, Day would allow the Buckeyes to enjoy a victory through Saturday night before beginning preparations for their next opponent. That was not the case with a road trip to Texas awaiting Ohio State.

“There’ll be times we enjoy this through the night and then wake up tomorrow and move on to the next opponent,” Day said. “Not this one. The minute we leave the locker room, it’s on to Texas.”

Ohio State’s offseason has been built around preparing for games of this magnitude. Now the Buckeyes must prove they are ready to win in one of college football’s most hostile environments.

“They have really good talent across the board,” Day said. “Going down there is something that we’ve obviously been working towards all summer and looking forward to. They have a great program and a great team, so it’s going to be a great environment.”

Day understands the Texas game will represent a much different challenge than the opener. It will also provide an early indication of whether Ohio State is prepared to navigate a demanding schedule.

“When you look at our schedule, we’re going to have to be able to go on the road and win games like this,” Day said. “Our preseason, our offseason was all designed around this. So, it’s here. Time to go prepare for these guys.”

The head coach also acknowledged the value of opening the season against Ball State before sending his team into such a difficult road environment.

“That’s why it was good to play this game before we went down to Texas,” Day said.

Ryan Day warns Ohio State that talent will not be enough

The Buckeyes’ overwhelming talent was apparent throughout the afternoon. Smith was virtually unstoppable during the first half, while Ja’Kobi Jackson and Bo Jackson each rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Legend Bey also flashed his big-play ability with 74 total yards and a receiving touchdown. Ohio State was able to create explosive plays even when every detail was not executed perfectly.

However, Day knows the Buckeyes cannot count on talent covering up their mistakes against Texas.

“There are times where I say that the talent in the players sometimes overcome some of the coaching,” Day said. “That’s kind of how that works. But we know in matchup games, that’s not going to work.”

Ohio State’s running game was one area that required an in-game adjustment. The Buckeyes struggled to establish it during the first half before breaking through after halftime and finishing with 237 yards on 35 carries.

Day credited offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, run game coordinator Tyler Bowen and the offensive line for identifying Ball State’s defensive movement and making the necessary changes.

“Arthur and Tyler did a good job of recognizing that at half, making a few adjustments on some of the schemes, and then the offensive line did a really good job there as well,” Day said.

Ohio State also protected Jeremiah Smith with the Texas game looming. The star receiver could have chased even bigger numbers, but Day decided his afternoon was finished after halftime.

“We decided to hold him in the second half because he understands that we’ve got a monster game here coming up,” Day said.

Day was particularly impressed by Smith’s reaction. Rather than pushing to remain on the field and add to his statistics, the receiver encouraged the coaching staff to give Ohio State’s younger players an opportunity.

“I think somebody who is a little bit more selfish or worried about different stats or anything like that would feel a certain way, and he was great,” Day said. “He’s like, ‘Let the young guys play,’ and put that decision in the coaches’ hands and trusted what we did.”

The Buckeyes handled their opening assignment emphatically, but Day made sure they understood the difference between Ball State and what awaits them in Texas.