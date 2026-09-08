Ohio State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

One of the best out-of-conference games set to take place this college football season is a Week 2 showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns.

Both teams beat up inferior competition in Week 1, providing them the perfect warmup before this marquee matchup. Ohio State beat Ball State 56-3, and the Longhorns cruised past Texas State 59-7.

This is part two of a home-and-home. The two teams faced each other at Ohio Stadium last a year, a game in which the Buckeyes won 14-7.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this week's rematch.

Ohio State vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio State +1.5 (-110)

Texas -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ohio State +100

Texas -120

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 10

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Ohio State record: 1-0

Texas record: 1-0

Ohio State vs. Texas Betting Trends

Ohio State won and covered the spread against Texas last season

The total went UNDER when these two teams met last season

Both Ohio State and Texas covered the spread in Week 1

Ohio State vs. Texas Key Player to Watch

Arch Manning, QB - Texas Longhorns

This is a big game for Arch Manning. He was a big reason the Longhorns lost to the Buckeyes last season. He completed just 56.7% of passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interceptions against Ohio State last season. Reports indicate that he's much-improved in 2026, but now is his time to prove it by getting his revenge against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State vs. Texas Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not ready to crown the Longhorns as the better team, and I'm also not willing to bet on Arch Manning far surpassing his 2025 performance against this Buckeyes team.

Ohio State finished as the far better team last season, even after their Week 1 meeting. They finished the year first in offensive success rate and eighth in defensive success rate. Texas finished the year 80th and 30th in those two metrics.

Have they improved enough in the offseason to justify being favored this weekend? I don't think so. I'll back Ohio State to win again.

Pick: Ohio State +100 via FanDuel

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