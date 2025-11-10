Ohio State locks down another four-star commit in 2026 recruiting class
The Ohio State Buckeyes have yet again popped their way into headlines with the 2026 recruiting class.
This past week, the Buckeyes surged their total 2026 commits up to 23, but yet again have added another. It was announced late on Sunday night that defensive end Emanuel Ruffin, a four-star recruit, committed to sport the scarlet and grey for his college career.
The native of Bessemer, Ala., is ranked as the No. 197 overall player, the No. 26 defensive lineman and No. 12 player in his state in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite.
The news on his commitment comes just a few days following his decommitment from the University of Colorado. Ruffin initially committed to the Buffaloes back on Sept. 23, 2025.
Ruffin comes in at an impressive 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, providing a massive stature for any team's defensive line.
He's described as a "Tall and powerful lineman that can be a building block up front as he can penetrate gaps and create traffic jams," by 247 Sports' Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins.
The Buckeyes gave him an offer back on May 5, with his first official visit coming a month later on June 6. Ohio State was a top contender in his recruitment process for a while before he decided to go to Colorado.
Other schools that gave the highly-touted defensive lineman offers were Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Texas and many more playoff contenders.
In 2024, he recorded 51 total tackles, two for a loss and one fumble recovery. The year prior, he recorded 52 tackles, five for a loss and one sack.
So far, he's maintained the previous seasons' consistency and been a force on the gridiron in his senior campaign. He's athletic, explosive and extremely efficient on the line, continuing his pace from previous seasons with 40 tackles, two for a loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in his final year in high school.
He's the third four-star defensive lineman to commit to the Buckeyes in this recruiting class, but the highest-ranked defensive tackle. He will be joining four-star Damari Simeon, four-star Khary Wilder, three-star Cameron Brickle and three-star Jamir Perez.
In the last four days, the Buckeyes have gotten commitments from three high school recruits, joining high-profile flip Jay Timmons and offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm.
These moves aren't surprising, though, as Ohio State remains undefeated on the 2025 campaign and looks poised to potentially repeat as national champions.
They are coming off a big, 34-10 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.
Up next, they will take on UCLE at home from The Shoe on Saturday, Nov. 15, with kickoff slated for a late-night 7:30 p.m.