Ohio State Recruiting Hits Speed Bump, Adjusts Focus on D-Line Needs
The Ohio State Buckeyes watched on as elite edge prospect Luke Wafle chose the USC Trojans instead. It was a significant stumble for Ryan Day’s 2026 recruiting class that will now look to pivot for other answers on the defensive front.
The Buckeyes remain with just one defensive lineman committed for the class. Though they picked up a commitment from Ohio four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson hours before Wafle spurned the Buckeyes, he’s not classified as a true edge prospect even if that’s where he’ll likely end up.
Buckeyes Still in the Hunt for Elite Edge Talent
Still, Day and his coaching staff don’t have to scramble too much to make the best of the situation. Five-star edge prospect Carter Meadows was just in Columbus last weekend for an official visit, setting up the Buckeyes to potentially land their answer on the edge.
Meadows told Eleven Warriors after his visit to Columbus that the Buckeyes are “definitely high on my list.”
Meadows is being courted by the top Big Ten programs, with Penn State and Michigan both having a slight edge, according to On3.
“He is one of the most coveted players at the point of attack,” Steve Wiltfong said recently on his podcast ahead of the visit. “I think Michigan checks a lot of boxes for Carter Meadows, but we’ve seen Ohio State have a lot of success recruiting elite players out of the DMV, and Carter Meadows is someone they have their sights set on.”
Meadows is the No. 36 overall player in On3’s rankings and is referred to frequently as a five-star prospect, likely indicating that he’ll officially earn that fifth star before the cycle is finished. While Wafle may have seemed like a great fit for the Buckeyes, Meadows is the higher-ranked prospect overall.
“One of the most physically impressive prospects in the 2026 cycle,” On3’s Charles Power wrote in Meadows' scouting journal. “Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 225 pounds as a junior. Has vines for arms that measure around 35 inches to go with large hands.”
Buckeyes defensive backs coach Larry Johnson and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia have some ground to make up in the pursuit of Meadows, but with Wafle out of the picture and Johnson locked in, they can pour some focus into one of the top targets on their board.