Three Players the Buckeyes Should Have Signed in the Transfer Portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have one of the best rosters in the program has seen in recent years in 2026, but there were plenty of areas where the Buckeyes could have improved significantly through the transfer portal.

Below are three players the Buckeyes should have signed in the portal.

Koi Perich - Defensive Back

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Perich was one of the bright spots on a Minnesota team that went 7-5 in 2025. As soon as Perich entered his name into the portal, the Buckeyes should have been all over him. Perich ended up signing with the Oregon Ducks, a team that could give the Buckeyes a run for their money in the Big Ten in 2026.

Perich had five interceptions in 2024 with the Golden Gophers, and recorded a pick-six and a forced fumble in 2025. With the loss of Caleb Downs to the 2026 NFL Draft, Perich should have been a player the Buckeyes tried harder to land.

Rasheem Biles- Linebacker

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The former Pitt Panther ended up going to Texas via the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2025 season, and is one the Buckeyes might kick themselves later on about. With the loss of Arvell Reese to the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing in a linebacker with collegiate experience and one with the playmaking ability of Biles should have been a no-brainer.

Biles recorded 4.5 sacks in 2025, and tacked on two forced fumbles. Biles was a menace in the passing game as well, recording two interceptions. Biles recorded 100 total tackles in 2025, with 39 of them being solo jobs. Not only did the Buckeyes lose out on Biles, but they may have to face him if he is in the starting lineup for Texas in 2026 as the Buckeys and Longhorns will matchup in week one in Austin, Texas.

Cam Coleman - Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) pumps up fans before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing wide receiver Carnell Tate to the NFL Draft will hurt the Buckeyes in 2026. While Tate wasn't necessarily the No. 1 target, he provided security for quarterback Julian Sayin and provided veteran leadership in the locker room.

Adding Coleman opposite of wide receiver Jeremiah Smith would have been a cheat code for the Buckeyes, and instead they will now have to guard Coleman in 2026 as like Biles, Coleman also signed with the Longhorns out of the transfer portal. While not signing Perich, Biles, or Coleman likely wont effect anything for the Buckeyes, just signing one of them could have made a difference in 2026.