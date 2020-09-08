Sports Illustrated has officially dropped its first Top 25 team recruiting rankings for the class of 2021, through analysis by the SI All-American team.

Ohio State tops the list at the No. 1 position, spearheaded by 10 Preseason SI99 standouts and plenty of other talented prospects that have committed to be future Buckeyes. Fellow powerhouses Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU round out the top five, respectively.

Most other recruiting outlets rely on volume and a formula weighting the class as a whole to let numbers dictate the ranks. SI All-American, however, has implemented more of a subjective evaluation with an NFL Draft style approach…

They are looking for three key marks when assembling the top classes: high-end talent (SI99 members/candidates), quality talent at premium positions (QB, LT, DE, DT, CB) and how the class mirrors current team needs.

Here is the entire SIAA Preseason Top 25:

1. Ohio State (10)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Clemson (7)

4. Georgia (5)

5. LSU (4)

6. Michigan (4)

7. Florida (3)

8. Oregon (2)

9. Miami (2)

10. Oklahoma (4)

11. Notre Dame (4)

12. Tennessee (4)

13. Auburn (3)

14. North Carolina (2)

15. USC (2)

16. Texas (2)

17. Texas A & M (1)

18. Washington (2)

19. Wisconsin (0)

20. Minnesota (2)

21. Arizona State (1)

22. Iowa (0)

23. Maryland (1)

24. Nebraska (1)

25. Florida State (0)

FULL SI ALL-AMERICAN RELEASE

A quartet of heralded prospects helps pace Ohio State atop this list, notably a pair of top-10 recruits in No. 3 Jack Sawyer (defensive end) and No. 8 TreVeyon Henderson. Offensive guard Donovan Jackson (31) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (39) are also currently in the top 50.

Seven Big Ten schools are ranked among the list above, tied with the SEC for most representation.

