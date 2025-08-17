5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit Given Expect Prediction to SEC Powerhouse
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a powerhouse when it comes to recruiting elite talent. Although they don't always land every top name, they are often in the late-stage running, as is the case with safety Bralan Womack.
Womack is a top recruit in the Class of 2026. Coming in at 5-foot-11.5, he's ranked as the second-best player from the state of Mississippi and the 13th-best player nationally. The Buckeyes are among the final four teams for Womack, and they're up against some quality SEC sides, including Auburn, Texas A&M, and Florida. Alabama and just about every other elite program have given Womack an offer as well, so he's not short of options.
That said, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong has recently dropped an expert prediction for the safety, and it isn't to Ohio State. They have him heading to Auburn. Womack is set to finish up his high school career at Hartfield Academy.
What's the scouring report on Womack look like?
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports broke down his game and how he's set to contribute at the college football level. Here's part of that breakdown.
"Advanced safety prospect that checks off box after box with his size, versatility, athleticism and football IQ. Followed up a dominant junior campaign in which he earned Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year honors with an excellent week of practices at the Navy All-American Bowl where he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Baits quarterbacks into making bad decisions from a split-field alignment and makes them pay with his jolting burst and slick ball skills. Frequently aware of what’s going on around him in zone coverage, but is also fluid and fast enough to man-up with pass catchers of all different shapes and sizes. Competent as a run defender and will get ball carriers on the ground, but improved technique should yield better results as an open-field tackler and help with containment," Ivins wrote.
Better yet, he put that Womack reminds him of Ohio State star Caleb Downs. Seeing how the Buckeyes are set to make Downs a top-ten NFL prospect should give them a leg up in securing Womack, especially if Downs has yet another breakout season.
Nonetheless, with NIL as a major factor, Auburn could drop a bag and secure the safety. With. most of the class committed, we should see where Womack is headed in the coming weeks.