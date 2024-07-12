Tennessee May Be Ohio State's Biggest Threat In David Sanders Jr. Sweepstakes
Recently, the top offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class announced his final four schools and set his commitment date for August 17th. David Sanders Jr., the highly-coveted five-star prospect from North Carolina will be keeping the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers clinging to the edge of their seats for about a month.
When the initial announcement was made, Nebraska was a surprise addition to the group of four teams. According to Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong of On3, the Cornhuskers may actually sit on the exact same tier as Georgia when it comes to the chances of landing Sanders. As for the Buckeyes and Volunteers, this may potentially be a two school race for the tackle.
With the two recruiting experts in agreement when creating these two tiers, it should add some added belief for Ohio State and Tennessee supporters. This does also potentially confirm some rumors that have been circulating on recruiting message boards when it comes to these two schools being the current front runners.
On3 currently has the Buckeyes as the No. 1 class in 2025 with 23 commits, while the Volunteers are No. 15 with 16 commits.
David Sanders Jr. took his official visit to Columbus on June 21st, just one week after visiting Tennessee on June 14th. With some more time to think things over before making an official decision, perhaps Sanders could return to both schools for unofficial visits in an attempt to aid his decision.
The home stretch to the finish line will be fascinating, yet nerve-racking to watch.