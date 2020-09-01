Top Ohio State Football Recruits in Program History

Ohio State’s 2021 football recruiting class already features plenty of standout names from across the country, as evident by the current No. 1 ranking. OSU boasts the likes of defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and plenty of other elite national prospects.

As these names prepare to become Buckeyes, we take a look back at the top-10 recruits in program history (since the turn of the century) based on overall high school ranking in the 247Sports historical database and, now this year for Sawyer, the new Preseason SI99 list. Impressively enough, almost all of them panned out very nicely while a few others are waiting in the wings.

Terrelle Pryor (No. 2, Class of 2008) – Quarterback from Jeannette, Pa.

Ted Ginn Jr. (No. 2, Class of 2004) – Wide Receiver from Cleveland, Ohio

Julian Fleming (No. 3, Class of 2020) – Wide Receiver from Catawissa, Pa.

Jack Sawyer (No. 3, Class of 2021) – Defensive End from Pickerington, Ohio

Noah Spence (No. 5, Class of 2012) - Defensive End from Harrisburg, Pa.

Beanie Wells (No. 7, Class of 2006) – Running Back from Akron, Ohio

Chase Young (No. 7, Class of 2017) – Defensive End from Hyattsville, Md.

Nicholas Petite-Frere (No. 7, Class of 2018) – Offensive Tackle from Tampa, Fla.

Nick Bosa (No. 8, Class of 2016) – Defensive End from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jeff Okudah (No. 8, Class of 2017) – Cornerback from Grand Prairie, Texas)

Quarterback Terrelle Pryor

Nearly all of these highly-touted recruits were also ranked No. 1 at their position coming out of high school, with the exceptions of Young and Sawyer…

Young was slotted behind UCLA commit Jaelan Phillips, who switched to linebacker in college and started just six games for the Bruins across two seasons before transferring to Miami. Sawyer is ranked second at his position in this upcoming 2021 class behind fellow edge prospect J.T. Tuimoloau. Certain national outlets, wildly enough, might even have him third depending how defensive line standout Korey Foreman is listed.

Just missing the cutoff above: Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 9, 2020), Sam Maldonado (No. 9, 2000) and Baron Browning (No. 11, 2017).

