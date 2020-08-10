Another superlative list courtesy of SI All-American came out Monday morning, this time highlighting some of the most versatile prospects in the football class of 2021.

Naturally, heralded recruit J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash./Eastside Catholic) was one of 10 national standouts to earn a spot on the list generated by John Garcia Jr. and staff. The top-six group is listed below alphabetically, along with the school they are committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page, followed by a handful of other notable players.

Brock Bowers (RB/TE) - Georgia

Billy Bowman Jr. (ATH) – Texas

Jojo Earle (SLOT/RB) – LSU

Ga’Quincy McKinstry (DB) – Uncommitted

J.T. Tuimoloau (DL/TE) – Uncommitted

James Williams (ATH/DB) – Miami

--------------

JC Latham (OL/DL) – Alabama

Will Latu (LB/RB) – Washington

Julien Simon (LB/WR) – USC

Xavian Sorey (LB/RB) – Uncommitted

FULL SI-ALL-AMERICAN RELEASE HERE

The mammoth 6-foot-5, 280-pound Tuimoloau is in consideration for top overall prospect in the 2021 class. He has shown the ability to line up as an edge rusher, drop back in coverage, move to the middle and support the run, or contribute as a tight end both running routes and blocking.

The recruiting process for Tuimoloau is continuing to see interesting aspects, with Ohio State and Washington seemingly remaining co-favorites albeit other dynamics. He is heavily considering the Buckeyes, being recruited primarily by defensive line coach Larry Johnson, but has not been able to visit campus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuimoloau lives within 30 minutes of Washington’s campus and the hometown Huskies have thrown an added offer his way, also extending a basketball scholarship to the dual-sport prospect.

There has been casual/additional speculation that Tuimoloau and fellow top prospect, defensive end Korey Foreman, could both align together and play at Oregon. Foreman (Corona, Calif.) verbally committed to Clemson back in January before reopening his recruitment in April. But many now believe USC has emerged as the favorite to land Foreman, whose hometown is less than an hour from Los Angeles.

Tuimoloau publicly mentioned earlier this calendar year that he wanted to visit Ohio State, Stanford and USC but those trips obviously didn’t materialize. He was also hoping to personally attend the Michigan at Washington and Ohio State at Oregon games this fall.

It certainly appears Tuimoloau will be taking his time during the ongoing pandemic. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) recently pushed high school football to the spring and there has been no indication whether the Eastside Catholic star can/will play either sport as a senior.

Ohio State currently has two heralded defensive linemen already secured in the 2021 class by way of Jack Sawyer and Tunsmise Adeleye.

