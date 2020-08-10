BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

SIAA Superlatives: Ongoing Recruiting Process for Top Prospect J.T. Tuimoloau

Adam Prescott

Another superlative list courtesy of SI All-American came out Monday morning, this time highlighting some of the most versatile prospects in the football class of 2021.

Naturally, heralded recruit J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash./Eastside Catholic) was one of 10 national standouts to earn a spot on the list generated by John Garcia Jr. and staff. The top-six group is listed below alphabetically, along with the school they are committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page, followed by a handful of other notable players.

Brock Bowers (RB/TE) - Georgia

Billy Bowman Jr. (ATH) – Texas

Jojo Earle (SLOT/RB) – LSU

Ga’Quincy McKinstry (DB) – Uncommitted

J.T. Tuimoloau (DL/TE) – Uncommitted

James Williams (ATH/DB) – Miami

--------------

JC Latham (OL/DL) – Alabama

Will Latu (LB/RB) – Washington

Julien Simon (LB/WR) – USC

Xavian Sorey (LB/RB) – Uncommitted

FULL SI-ALL-AMERICAN RELEASE HERE

The mammoth 6-foot-5, 280-pound Tuimoloau is in consideration for top overall prospect in the 2021 class. He has shown the ability to line up as an edge rusher, drop back in coverage, move to the middle and support the run, or contribute as a tight end both running routes and blocking.

The recruiting process for Tuimoloau is continuing to see interesting aspects, with Ohio State and Washington seemingly remaining co-favorites albeit other dynamics. He is heavily considering the Buckeyes, being recruited primarily by defensive line coach Larry Johnson, but has not been able to visit campus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

JT-Tuimoloau-2021-Recruit-Washington

Tuimoloau lives within 30 minutes of Washington’s campus and the hometown Huskies have thrown an added offer his way, also extending a basketball scholarship to the dual-sport prospect.

There has been casual/additional speculation that Tuimoloau and fellow top prospect, defensive end Korey Foreman, could both align together and play at Oregon. Foreman (Corona, Calif.) verbally committed to Clemson back in January before reopening his recruitment in April. But many now believe USC has emerged as the favorite to land Foreman, whose hometown is less than an hour from Los Angeles.

Tuimoloau publicly mentioned earlier this calendar year that he wanted to visit Ohio State, Stanford and USC but those trips obviously didn’t materialize. He was also hoping to personally attend the Michigan at Washington and Ohio State at Oregon games this fall.

It certainly appears Tuimoloau will be taking his time during the ongoing pandemic. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) recently pushed high school football to the spring and there has been no indication whether the Eastside Catholic star can/will play either sport as a senior.

Ohio State currently has two heralded defensive linemen already secured in the 2021 class by way of Jack Sawyer and Tunsmise Adeleye.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten Cancels College Football Season

An official announcement from the league is expected on Tuesday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Football: Iowa, Nebraska Reportedly Voted to Play

Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers opted "yes" in apparent 12-2 vote. Both states also have lower documented COVID cases.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: #WeWantToPlay ... is a College Football Players Union Forming?

College athletics is at a crossroads it has never seen before. Will there be a season? Will the players unite and form a union? What's the latest news from the Big Ten conference office? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Report: College Football Season on the Brink of Postponement

The Power 5 conference commissioners called an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of playing this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Oldest Ohio State Football Players Still Competing in the NFL

Plenty of up-and-coming Buckeyes are crafting pro careers, but a handful of veterans are also going strong.

Adam Prescott

BuckeyesNow OSU Football Trivia: Scarlet & Gray in the 2010’s

With the football season on the brink of disaster, BuckeyesNow put together a fun football trivia quiz. Click here to take the quiz and let us know how you do!

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Oklahoma Pausing Camp, Buckeyes Graduating Sunday

The Sooners season-opener was pushed back by the Big 12, so Oklahoma is halting training camp for a week. Plus, more than two dozen Ohio State student-athletes are getting their diplomas on Sunday.

Brendan Gulick

Rocco Spindler Chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, Ohio State and Others

Heralded offensive guard lives 30 minutes from Ann Arbor, but will leave to play in South Bend.

Adam Prescott

Report: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in Favor of Spring Season

Ohio State football opened camp on Thursday this past week, but there is growing concern that the fall season will be postponed. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State Basketball Point Guard D'Angelo Russell Ready for Next NBA Chapter

Former Buckeye All-American has been with four NBA squads since 2015.

Tyler Stephen