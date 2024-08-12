Top Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit Ranked No. 1 Prospect In Country
Ohio State Buckeyes recruit Tavien St. Clair is the top-ranked prospect int he country, via Jeremy Birmingham of Ohio State Rivals.
The quarterback is thrilled to garner the recognition.
"I'm definitely blessed and excited," St. Clair said. "It’s just an amazing opportunity to be recognized as the No. 1 player in the country because every athlete wants to be the best. Being recognized for the work I’ve put in is an amazing honor. It’s something that I didn’t know if I would be able to do at the start of my junior year."
St. Clair committed to Ohio State last June.
The 6-foot-4, 228-pound specimen—who was also a terrific baseball player before choosing football—is so physically polished that he "looks like an NFL player right now," per one person close to his recruitment with the Buckeyes (via Birmingham).
The Bellefontaine High School product certainly needs some work and is not generally regarded as a dual-threat quarterback just yet, but the potential is certainly there.
St. Clair didn't even make any visits elsewhere before deciding to join Ohio State and is part of a 2025 Buckeyes recruiting class that is widely considered the best in the nation.
"I’m fighting to be the best version of myself every day and that’s why I think I’ve done well in competitions," St Clair said. "I know what I’m capable of and don’t worry about what others do."
Well, all of the effort that the youngster has put forth has resulted in him being labeled the top prospect in America.
We'll see what St. Clair can do once he actually arrives in Columbus.