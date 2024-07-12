When Will Ohio State Tight End Commit Brody Lennon Be A 4-Star Across The Board?
The recruiting rankings for the 2025 class have been getting updated by multiple major recruiting websites recently. When On3 updated their ratings for each player, one Ohio State Buckeyes' commit got a bump up from three stars to four stars. The 6'4" tight end from Cleveland, Ohio, Brody Lennon, has been committed to the Buckeyes since June 27, 2023.
Charles Power, director of scouting and rankings for On3, made note of Lennon's skills and potential on social media.
"Ohio State TE commit Brody Lennon has a bunch of positive indicators as a prospect," wrote Power. "6'4", 215 with plus length, ran multiple 4.5's at college camps. 750 rec. yards and 11 TD as a Jr. to go with 13 sacks. Playmaker after the catch."
At Gilmour Academy, Lennon has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball. It appears like On3 may be ahead of the curve, but if Lennon has a strong senior season of high school football, then perhaps the other recruiting websites will catch up and bump Lennon to a four-star prospect as well.
After increasing Lennon to a four-star, Lennon now ranks as the No. 7 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. This is now three spots ahead of fellow Ohio State commit Nate Roberts at No. 10. Roberts still ranks ahead of Lennon on 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Regardless of how the final rankings end up, the Buckeyes are set at the tight end position with two talented prospects. Lennon may be one to pay attention to this fall as a possible riser up the boards.