When Will Ohio State Tight End Commit Brody Lennon Be A 4-Star Across The Board?

Ohio State TE commit Brody Lennon has a bunch of positive indicators as a prospect. 6'4, 215 with plus length, ran multiple 4.5's at college camps. 750 rec. yards and 11 TD as a Jr. to go with 13 sacks. Playmaker after the catch. Industry Comparison: https://t.co/25mb8wlINh pic.twitter.com/BT6nu62IJn