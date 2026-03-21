The Big Change Ohio State Basketball Needs After TCU Loss

It came sooner than they wanted, but Ohio State will now focus on next season, and there is one piece of the jigsaw that needs to be found.

A heartbreaking 66-64 loss in the dying seconds to the TCU Horned Frogs wasn’t in the Buckeyes’ script, and it wasn’t the way to end Bruce Thornton’s iconic career at the program as his senior year ended on a sour note.

So maybe it could be time for the basketball program to copy a page out of its football department’s guidelines.

The Buckeyes need to look for a Pantoni version 2.0

The Lettermen Row didn’t hold back on their thoughts, and it would seem the website that boasts experienced Ohio State reporters are all on to something.

It’s hard to imagine how the Buckeyes football side would have navigated this past offseason without Mark Pantoni and his personnel staff. And it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Buckeyes’ basketball program needs a similar kind of leadership.

Hiring a GM is one of the priorities for Ohio State hoops this offseason



via @LettermenRow https://t.co/9re0sUjZv7 pic.twitter.com/UCSCDHUTVl — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) March 20, 2026

This isn’t to take anything away from head coach Jake Diebler or his ability to evaluate or recruit talent; he’s proven he can do both. But moving forward, he will need help.

“It’s time to hire a GM,” the opinion piece said.

“That has to be someone with experience in personnel and budgets and making tough decisions about a roster, not someone that’s a figurehead. The Buckeyes need Diebler to be able to focus on recreating the culture that used to define Ohio State’s basketball program..

“Recruiting really good young men, they have to be really good basketball players certainly, but recruiting good young men matters,” Diebler added just last week. “That’s something I’ll hold on to. Building a family atmosphere, having that as part of your culture and not having it [be] transactional is something we’ll hold on to.”

The Buckeyes have started the season with so much promise but it’s ended way too early by their standards. It’s time to decide what kind of commitment it’s willing to make to its basketball program moving forward.

The level of investment will ultimately dictate the program’s success, and in turn, how much support it receives from its fans.

The administration shouldn’t mistake the lack of overall interest in its basketball program as apathy.

Despite the passionate fanbase that is always ready to rally behind the return of a once-proud basketball tradition, the key phrase here is “once proud”. Now, it’s subpar – and change is needed.

It’s been 66 years since Ohio State last won a national championship in basketball. The program needs to get with the times. That starts with hiring a true general manager to build a competitive roster that can compete.