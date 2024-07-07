Where Does Ohio State Stand With Top OT David Sanders Jr.?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had so many excellent skill position players in recent history. Last season, there were some serious questions about the offensive line for the Buckeyes though. Although the Buckeyes' offensive line has a chance to turn things around and significantly improve this coming season, securing top 2025 offensive line recruits will of course bode well for the future.
The Buckeyes have already secured a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe from Toledo. The 6'5" and 290-pound tackle plays his high school football at Whitmer High School and actually happens to be the highest rated offensive tackle for the Buckeyes since Tegra Tshabola in the 2022 recruiting class.
What's better than one top ten offensive tackle in a recruiting class? That would be two top ten offensive tackles. Ohio State has a legitimate chance of making that happen with this next class.
David Sanders Jr. is the number one 2025 offensive tackle and the Buckeyes are in the mix of an extremely competitive race for his commitment. The 6'6" and 290-pound prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina has not announced a signing date, but reportedly would like to make a decision prior to the start of his senior season.
The first regular season game for Providence Day High School is scheduled for Thursday, August 22nd. This means that a decision will most likely be announced by Sanders within the next month and a half or so if he sticks to his reported timeline.
Back in March, Sanders named his top six schools which consisted of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and South Carolina Gamecocks. Since that time, things have reportedly cooled down for Alabama and South Carolina.
This means that the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are still waiting on the edge of their seats for the commitment of Sanders. To this point, it appears like all four are most certainly still in the mix for securing his commitment.
Tom Loy, a national recruiting analyst, was bold enough to place a crystal ball prediction on 247 Sports on March 27th for Sanders to the Clemson Tigers. Since that time, Sanders visited Clemson on May 31st, Georgia on June 7th, Tennessee on June 14th and Ohio State on June 21st.
On3's recruiting prediction machine confirms that this is an extremely tight race. At the moment, Tennessee is the favorite to land Sanders at 28.8 percent. Georgia sits at 18.3 percent, while Ohio State has a 13.3 percent chance. The Clemson Tigers sit in the last spot of the top four with a 10.1 percent chance.
To no surprise, the battle for Sanders is going to come down to the very end. The good news for the Buckeyes is that they got the final visit. That could be a major advantage as it remains the most fresh in the offensive tackle's mind headed into a decision.
Not only would the commitment of Sanders to Ohio State be huge for offensive line coach Justin Frye, but this could propel the 2025 class to the highest ever class rating in Ohio State's history.
There should be optimism around the prospects of David Sanders Jr. coming to Columbus, yet there will never be complete confidence until the announcement has actually passed.