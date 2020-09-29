SI.com
Recruiting: Zen Michalski Decommits from Louisville, Ohio State Likely the New Favorite

Adam Prescott

An interesting, and somewhat anticipated, recruiting development took place late Monday evening as class of 2021 offensive lineman Zenuae "Zen" Michalski (Floyds Knobs, Ind.) backed away from Louisville and announced he will be de-committing.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle from Floyd Central High School originally committed to the Cardinals back in late April, shortly after the pandemic shutdown, but has now officially decided to reopen his recruitment. Despite technically living in a different state, his hometown is only 15 minutes from the Louisville campus… which he never actually visited.

Ohio State swooped in and likely changed the game for Michalski early in September, as offensive line coach Greg Studrawa offered the rising prospect a few games into his senior season. Michalski is somewhere around a top-10 player in the state of Indiana but no major recruiting outlet has previously ranked him inside the top 30 at his position.

The list of scholarship offers for Michalski is north of 25 with Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Cincinnati looming as other notables. But Ohio State would seemingly be the favorite here for this flip candidate.

The Buckeyes currently boast two offensive linemen in the 2021 cycle with a pair of guards in standout Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and in-state product Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio). Michalski would be the first tackle in the class as OSU appears to have fallen back in the chase for heralded recruit Tristan Leigh.

Ohio State and Alabama are currently battling for the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class, as both national powers have been flip-flopping throughout recent weeks.

